Ibrahim Saeed Muhammad Al-Yamahi, brother of the drowned man in Dibba Al-Fujairah, the young citizen Sultan, 16, revealed the details of his death, and the difficult moments that the family experienced between hope and hope, until the rescue forces found his body, the day before yesterday, in the sea of ​​Dibba Al-Fujairah port. After hours of continuous searching.

Ibrahim told “Emirates Today” that his brother Sultan had been accustomed to swimming since childhood in the sea of ​​Dibba Al-Fujairah, but he was not good at swimming professionally, which would allow him to enter the depths of the sea, noting that he was accompanied by his cousin, but the sea currents swept him away. deep in the sea.

Al Yamahi pointed out that he decided with his brother and cousin to swim in the Dibba Fujairah sea, but he was unable to catch up with them, due to his preoccupation with other matters, adding that his brother and cousin, 18, chose to swim in the sea of ​​Dibba Fujairah port in Sambraid area, next to Breaking the waves, and they did not know that the other side of the sea had deep holes. He added that his brother and cousin used to think that the area was as it was before starting to implement a project in it, where the nature of the sea was gradual, and he could walk in it for a distance of 100 meters without swimming, adding that his cousin is good at swimming, and was able to save himself, but his brother He was surprised by the deep pits, and kept trying to jump out of them, only to be swept away by the sea currents.

He added that the beach was crowded, and no one was able to save his brother, as the currents pulled him suddenly, pointing out that a young woman, who was on the beach, asked for help from the people on the beach as soon as she saw the accident, and informed the responsible authorities. Al-Yamahi added that “the hours of waiting and searching were among the most difficult moments in our lives, as the feeling of fear and anxiety mixed with helplessness, and after two hours of searching, we realized that the chance of his survival had become weak, until his body was found, retrieved from the sea, and buried, the evening before yesterday.” .

He explained that Sultan was in the 11th grade, and she was happy with the approaching summer vacation.

It is noteworthy that the Fujairah Police, in cooperation with the Coast Guard, recovered Sultan’s body after several hours of continuous search.

The operations room of the Fujairah Police General Command had received a report that two young men had drowned in the port of Dibba Al-Fujairah. One of them, while the other was transferred to Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital, for treatment, and his condition is stable.

