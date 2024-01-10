Prince Joachim (54) will attend the coronation of his brother Crown Prince Frederik (55) on Sunday, but without his wife and children. They recently lost their royal titles. Queen Margrethe of Denmark started the new year with exceptionally big news. The 83-year-old queen announced that she will step down as queen after 52 years on the throne.
