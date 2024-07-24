Brother of Moscow Car Bomb Suspect: Photo in Media Shows Another Person

The brother of Yevgeny Serebryakov, the suspect in the explosion of the Toyota Land Cruiser of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff officer Andrei Torgashov in Moscow, stated that the photographs published on social networks and public pages do not depict his relative. He reported this RIA News.

“In addition, the age of the person indicated does not correspond to the age of my brother,” he noted. The agency’s interlocutor noted that he tried to call his brother, but “so far without success.”

Earlier, Serebryakov’s neighbors said that he was intelligent, quiet and had never been involved in scandals. Some of them noted that Serebryakov was strange, he lived with cats, but gave them away a few days ago. It also turned out that the man was fond of weapons.

On Wednesday, July 24, a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV belonging to an officer of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces exploded in the north of Moscow. As a result, two people were injured, including the owner of the car. Serebryakov managed to fly to Turkey, but upon arrival he was detained by local security forces.