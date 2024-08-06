Serebryakov’s brother: Evgeny is unlikely to have blown up the General Staff officer’s car because of money

Evgeny Serebryakov, who is accused of blowing up the car of a General Staff officer in Moscow, is unlikely to have done it for money. His brother Alexey, quoted by RIA News.

“I am deeply convinced that he had no problems with money, he worked in a bank and earned well. And when there were problems, he helped his parents,” the man said.

According to him, Evgeny transferred money to his parents for medicines and surgeries, and also searched for rare drugs for them himself. The brother, accused of blowing up a car in the capital, did not have any bad habits – several years ago he completely gave up alcohol.

A Toyota Land Cruiser SUV belonging to an officer of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces exploded in Moscow on July 24. The attacker planted an explosive device under the bottom of the car and then remotely detonated the vehicle. As a result, two people were injured, including the owner of the car, whose condition was assessed by doctors as stable but serious.

After the car was blown up, the accused Serebryakov managed to fly to Turkey, where he was subsequently detained. The accused was taken from Turkey to Moscow. Interpol participated in the capture of Serebryakov. It turned out that Serebryakov was detained in Bodrum when he came to receive a Ukrainian passport in Turkey. For the crime, he was promised Ukrainian citizenship and 20 thousand dollars.