Through his Instagram account, Jose Emilio Garcia, brother of actor and film producer Gael Garcia Bernal, announced having escaped from a rehabilitation center where he had entered due to his depression and addiction problems. The reason why he fled from that place were the alleged physical and psychological abuse, in addition to attempts at sexual abuse on several occasions.

“That if I was güero, that if my brother, that if my mother was crazy, that if my deceased father, that if I was useless, that neither in my house nor in the annex they wanted me,” said the son of the late actor and television director José Ángel García.

I don’t understand how I could endure so many insults, blows and humiliations in that place.

José Emilio García said that they were allowed to bathe every three or four days, with cold water and for three minutes. In addition to the physical and emotional blows, he assured that some people in the rehabilitation center they tried to sexually abuse Gael García’s brother.

“They wanted to rape me several times, there were drug traffickers there, they woke us up at five in the morning, I had to share with a 20-year-old guy who already had more than 180 deaths and he told me how they tortured people.”

The young man stated that he made the decision to enter this place, “thinking that my mother was in a psychiatric hospital and needed me”, since in his mind “there was the idea of ​​not being an orphan at 23 years old”. And given what he experienced in the annex, he promised himself not to make mistakes again: “the net, of everything I lived there I will never do anything wrong in my life.”

In his account, José Emilio mentioned that when he managed to escape from the rehabilitation center, he had to run for several hours to be caught.

“I thought that neither in the annex nor in my house they wanted me, I am in very bad physical condition from having run from 15 to 20 hours on the Mexico-Pachuca (highway) so that they would not catch me again.”

He also said that all this happened prior to the first death anniversary of his father José Ángel García and two weeks after his mother was admitted to a psychiatric hospital.