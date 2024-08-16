Arturo HP was identified as one of the three people injured by gunshots last night outside the Aquiles Serdán prison, according to sources from the State Attorney General’s Office in charge of the investigations into the attack.

The subject is the brother of Alberto HP, known as El Cheyenne, criminal leader of one of the groups fighting for control of drug trafficking and other crimes in the municipality of Guachochi, which is why he is considered the target of the attack.

Arturo was released last night after having been arrested just last July, as one of those responsible for placing threatening narco-banners against another rival criminal group led by his brother, from the same Sinaloa Cartel.

In the attack, the second to occur outside the prison in recent weeks, two other men who came to pick him up were also injured; the three injured managed to call for help at a hospital, where they remain hospitalized.