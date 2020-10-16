Highlights: Police arrested the brother of Dhirendra Singh, the main accused in the Ballia firing of UP

Dhirendra Singh still absconding, killing a man in dispute over government quota shop

ADG said – One of the 8 accused named in the FIR arrested, will not spare any accused

The police have arrested the brother of Dhirendra Singh, the main accused in the Ballia firing case of UP. Although Dhirendra Singh is still absconding. Let me tell you that a person was shot dead in broad daylight in front of SDM and CO in a dispute regarding the government quota shop in Ballia. The main accused in this shootout was said to be Dhirendra Singh, who has been absconding since the incident.

All policemen suspended

ADG Varanasi zone Brij Bhushan said, ‘This is a sad incident. One of the 8 accused named in the FIR has been arrested. No accused will be released and strict action will be taken. All the policemen who were posted here yesterday (Thursday) have been suspended.

The person who shot openly in Ballia is close to BJP’s ‘Bayanveer’ Surendra Singh!



Police accused of driving away the accused

Tej Pratap Pal, brother of slain Jayaprakash Pal, claims that accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh is the leader of BJP and special of MLA Surendra Singh. Under his pressure, the police banished the accused after the capture.

CO and SDM suspended

The video of the incident went viral on social media. Taking strict action in this case, CM Yogi Adityanath ordered suspension of all policemen on duty there including SDM Suresh Kumar Pal and CO Chandrakesh Singh with immediate effect. A heavy force has been deployed in the village as tension prevails.

Disputed statement of BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh, while defending the accused Dhirendra Singh, has given a controversial statement. He told this news in a conversation with a news channel that the accused in the shootout was beaten. He said that the father of the gunman was killed by the people with the baton. Surendra Singh said that if someone kills someone’s family, there is a reaction to the action.

The accused is close to the BJP MLA

According to the news agency Bhasha, Dhirendra, the accused in the firing, is a BJP official. Confirming this, party MLA Surendra Singh from Bairia region said that Dhirendra is the District President of BJP Sainik Cell. Terming the incident as ‘Casualty’, Surendra Singh said that such an incident can happen anywhere. He told that there was stone pelting on both sides in the incident and the law should do its job in the case. The picture of both is also going viral on social media, in which BJP MLAs are seen feeding sweets to Dhirendra Singh.