The federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP) informed this Friday (6.Oct.2023) that the burial of his brother, Diego Ralf Bomfim, is scheduled for Saturday (7.Oct), at 9 am, at the Campal Cemetery, in Presidente Prudente (SP) , Your hometown. The wake was held in the early afternoon of this Friday, at 12 pm, also in Presidente Prudente. Diego is one of 3 orthopedic doctors shot dead at the Nana 2 kiosk, on the edge of Barra da Tijuca, in the early hours of Thursday (Oct 5). The Rio de Janeiro Civil Police suspect that the trio was killed by mistake. The criminals’ objective would be to kill militiaman Taillon de Alcântara Pereira Barbosa, similar to one of the victims, doctor Perseu Ribeiro Almeida.