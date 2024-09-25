The influencer Brigitte Bozzowho participates in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, He has many followers on social networks and undoubtedly, his brother David occupies the number one position among them and in an interview with Televisa He shares that he has always supported her and will continue to do so on the reality show and outside of it as well.

LikewiseDavid Bozzobrother of Briggite Bozzo, shares some secrets of his famous sister of whom reveals what his true personality is like: “She is a very emotional person, she always does what she wants, she is a rock star, she is stubborn inside and outside “The House of the Famous Mexico”.

In addition, David also confesses that he is looking forward to seeing his sister and talking to her as they always do: “I miss her so much, I want to see her and hug her, I’m proud of her…I see that she is very excited, she is a very emotional person, I hope that when she sees me she will be happy.”

Brigitte Bozzo, The 23-year-old is one of the favorites to win the second season of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, as her charisma and charm have won over the public and, along with Mario Bezares, Arath de la Torre, Karime Pindte and Gala Montes, they are going for first place in the Televisa reality show, whose main prize is four million pesos.

Brigitte Bozzooriginally from Venezuela, She is a famous influencer who has more than 5 million followers on Instagram. She has lived in Mexico since her childhood and has managed to make a career for herself in various television productions, including the soap opera ‘Rebelde’, by producer Pedro Damián, and she has also recorded several commercials for television and magazines.

Other soap operas in which Brigitte Bozzo has participated in ‘Loving Again’, ‘Braveheart’, ‘Lady of Steel’ and ‘The Flight of Victory’, according to information in his biography.

On social media people are wondering how tall Briggite Bozzo is. In a conversation with his fellow inhabitants of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’she told them that she is 1.46 m tall, a measurement that undoubtedly attracts attention, since she could be one of the smallest young promises in the industry.