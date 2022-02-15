The past winter transfer market, the Paraguayan footballer Angel Romero He was one of the reinforcements of Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine who arrived as a free agent, after having ended his relationship last August with San Lorenzo due to financial problems.
The Guaraní attacker was able to make his debut with the cement team last weekend in the 1-2 defeat against Necaxa on matchday 5, coming on in the 66th minute of the match.
Obviously, he still has a long way to go to earn a permanent position with the light blue team, however, his brother could accompany him on his way through the Mexico City team and that is that Oscar Romero He also plays as a footballer being a hitch or winger on both wings.
According to information from TUDNthe offensive player Oscar Romero has begun to be on the celestial radar in recent hours, after learning that the player is in the same position as his brother Angel Romero, as a free agent with no team since last year.
It is said that the possible arrival of Oscar it would depend on the adaptation of his brother Angel in La Noria, since he would be the one who would give the references for him to sign with the club.
Although the hiring would not be easy for the player, since so much time of inactivity could be counterproductive, since his signing could take place until next summer.
At the time, the brothers Rosemary They were already able to play together at the same time within the Paraguayan national team and they were also able to do so at the club level in San Lorenzo where they coincided for two years, before they left the Argentine club due to breaches of their contract in August 2021.
