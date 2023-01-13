Russian MMA fighter Umar Nurmagomedov says no one in the UFC wants to fight him

Russian mixed-style fighter (MMA) Umar Nurmagomedov said that none of the representatives of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wants to fight him. His words lead MMA Junkie.

“When they asked me if I would fight [Коди] Barcelos, I said: “Yes, I don’t care with whom.” Even if it’s a debutant, I’m ready to fight. I want to be active,” Nurmagomedov added. The Russian noted that he continues to look for an opponent for the next fight.

On September 14 last year, it was reported that Umar, who is the cousin of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, had signed a new multi-fight contract with the organization. “I am very happy about this adventure and I want to thank all the people involved in it,” said the fighter.

The last time the Russian entered the octagon on June 26, 2022 at the UFC tournament in Las Vegas. Then he defeated the American Nate Maness by unanimous decision of the judges.

Umar Nurmagomedov has 15 wins and no losses in MMA. He has three fights in the UFC.