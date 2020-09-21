It has been more than three months since the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The family is demanding justice. The case is currently being handled by the CBI, ED and the Narcotics Control Bureau. Everyday new updates are coming in this case. Meanwhile, Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared some WhatsApp screenshots. In this, both are being discussed on science related issues. This chat is of the year 2018.

Sharing the screenshots of the chat, Vishal Kirti writes that today we are waiting for new things in the case, meanwhile I am sharing the beautiful memories of the Intellectual chat session with Sushant. It reminds me that talking face to face with people is a great experience, while digital communication is the best way to remember them.

While we await new developments today, I am sharing some beautiful memories of an intellectual chat session with @itsSSR. It’s a reminder that while the most enjoyable form of human communication is in-person, digital communication is great for reflection. https://t.co/53iUfVdpE8 – vishal kirti (@vikirti) September 20, 2020

Let me tell you that recently there was news that Sushant Singh Rajput had paid the bill for the month a week before Susai. Along with this, he had also paid the salary and house rent of the house staff, for which he had withdrawn a total of 5.9 lakh rupees.

According to an India Today report, Sushant Singh Rajput transferred Rs 50,000 to his other bank account on 8 June. Apart from this, he had transferred 10,000 rupees from mobile to one place. The salary of the staff of the farmhouse was also given on the same day, which was a total of Rs 46.400. Sushant Singh Rajput transferred Azim Travels for Rs 12,832. Cook had given Rs 15,820 to Neeraj, which was his monthly salary. Apart from this, Sushant spent 6,200 on dog food. Then a separate transaction of 20 thousand rupees was done.