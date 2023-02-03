Brother it’s a famous company that you may not even know about after all. It is one of the world’s leading companies in technology tools aimed at businesses, and today we are here to tell you about some very exciting new products for any entrepreneur who needs to printers in your offices!

Brother announces 4 new laser printers

Printers are certainly a fundamental tool in many sectors and business contexts and over the years their technologies have also evolved keeping up with the times. Among the industry leaders we find Brother, a company that has just announced ben 4 different models of new A4 color laser printers.

The strengths are many and in particular the devices will boast a new printing technology to obtain a glossy finish and bright colors. In addition to boasting a really not bad speed, which is also possible thanks to optimized hardware and increased memory. To give just a few ideas, let’s talk about fino at 40 front and back pages per minute!

In short, between excellent performance, a sober design and a touch display, these are excellent devices and below we want to leave you all the relative Datasheet reported by Brother itself.

MFC-L9670CDN

Print up to 40 pages per minute

Double-sided A4 printing at up to 40 pages per minute

17.6 cm color touchscreen LCD display

Integrated NFC reader

Extended external press archive

520-sheet drawer

Inbox Toner 12,000 pages (black), 9,000 pages (cyan, magenta, yellow)

100 sheet automatic document feeder (ADF).

2-sided scanning up to 100 images per minute in color and mono

Customizable hotkeys on home screen

Expandable device memory of 8GB, thanks to the included USB memory stick

Interrupt the print job in progress to print another copy job

Product upgrades included: Secure Print Plus, Barcode Print Plus

Additional options: Wi-Fi / Drawers

MFC-L9630CDN

Print up to 40 pages per minute

Double-sided A4 printing at up to 28 pages per minute

17.6 cm color touchscreen LCD display

Integrated NFC reader

520-sheet drawer

9,000 Pages (Black), 6,500 Pages (Cyan, Magenta, Yellow) Ship Toner

100 sheet automatic document feeder (ADF).

2-sided scanning up to 100 images per minute in color and mono

Customizable hotkeys on home screen

Additional options: Wi-Fi / Drawers

HL-L9470CDN

Print up to 40 pages per minute

Double-sided A4 printing at up to 40 pages per minute

8.76 cm color touchscreen LCD display

Integrated NFC reader

Expandable device memory of 8GB, thanks to the included USB memory stick

520-sheet drawer

Inbox Toner 12,000 pages (black), 9,000 pages (cyan, magenta, yellow)

Product upgrades included: Secure Print Plus, Barcode Print Plus

Additional options: Wi-Fi / Staple Sorter / Mailbox / Drawers

HL-L9430CDN