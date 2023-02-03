Brother it’s a famous company that you may not even know about after all. It is one of the world’s leading companies in technology tools aimed at businesses, and today we are here to tell you about some very exciting new products for any entrepreneur who needs to printers in your offices!
Brother announces 4 new laser printers
Printers are certainly a fundamental tool in many sectors and business contexts and over the years their technologies have also evolved keeping up with the times. Among the industry leaders we find Brother, a company that has just announced ben 4 different models of new A4 color laser printers.
The strengths are many and in particular the devices will boast a new printing technology to obtain a glossy finish and bright colors. In addition to boasting a really not bad speed, which is also possible thanks to optimized hardware and increased memory. To give just a few ideas, let’s talk about fino at 40 front and back pages per minute!
In short, between excellent performance, a sober design and a touch display, these are excellent devices and below we want to leave you all the relative Datasheet reported by Brother itself.
MFC-L9670CDN
- Print up to 40 pages per minute
- Double-sided A4 printing at up to 40 pages per minute
- 17.6 cm color touchscreen LCD display
- Integrated NFC reader
- Extended external press archive
- 520-sheet drawer
- Inbox Toner 12,000 pages (black), 9,000 pages (cyan, magenta, yellow)
- 100 sheet automatic document feeder (ADF).
- 2-sided scanning up to 100 images per minute in color and mono
- Customizable hotkeys on home screen
- Expandable device memory of 8GB, thanks to the included USB memory stick
- Interrupt the print job in progress to print another copy job
- Product upgrades included: Secure Print Plus, Barcode Print Plus
- Additional options: Wi-Fi / Drawers
MFC-L9630CDN
- Print up to 40 pages per minute
- Double-sided A4 printing at up to 28 pages per minute
- 17.6 cm color touchscreen LCD display
- Integrated NFC reader
- 520-sheet drawer
- 9,000 Pages (Black), 6,500 Pages (Cyan, Magenta, Yellow) Ship Toner
- 100 sheet automatic document feeder (ADF).
- 2-sided scanning up to 100 images per minute in color and mono
- Customizable hotkeys on home screen
- Additional options: Wi-Fi / Drawers
HL-L9470CDN
- Print up to 40 pages per minute
- Double-sided A4 printing at up to 40 pages per minute
- 8.76 cm color touchscreen LCD display
- Integrated NFC reader
- Expandable device memory of 8GB, thanks to the included USB memory stick
- 520-sheet drawer
- Inbox Toner 12,000 pages (black), 9,000 pages (cyan, magenta, yellow)
- Product upgrades included: Secure Print Plus, Barcode Print Plus
- Additional options: Wi-Fi / Staple Sorter / Mailbox / Drawers
HL-L9430CDN
- Print up to 40 pages per minute
- Double-sided A4 printing at up to 28 pages per minute
- 8.76 cm color touchscreen LCD display
- Integrated NFC reader
- 520-sheet drawer
- 9,000 Pages (Black), 6,500 Pages (Cyan, Magenta, Yellow) Ship Toner
- Additional options: Wi-Fi / Staple Finisher / Mailboxes / Drawers
