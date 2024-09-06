Brother and sister bet on birthdays and win $390,000 each

In the state of Massachusetts, USA, a brother and sister participated in the lottery together and won 390 thousand dollars (35 million rubles). About this reports CBS News.

William Fralick and his sister Pamela McClure bought lottery tickets at different stores. They bet on numbers that matched their birthdays and the birthdays of relatives. They got lucky and those numbers came up during the drawing.

The lucky winners were given the option of receiving $25,000 every year for the rest of their lives, but both chose the smaller one-time payment.

