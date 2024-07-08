In the LPR, a brother and sister robbed an acquaintance of 80 thousand rubles, killed him and set him on fire

A court in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) has sentenced a brother and sister to long prison terms for robbing an acquaintance, killing him, and then setting him on fire. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SK) for the region.

The defendants were found guilty under articles on robbery, murder and intentional damage to someone else’s property with significant damage to a citizen by arson. They were sentenced to 18 years and 17 years and two months. They will serve their sentences in a maximum security penal colony.

As the court established, in December 2021, the defendants came to the apartment of an acquaintance who lived in the village of Beloye. They demanded money from the man. Having received a refusal, the convicted man beat him, and then his sister helped strangle the victim. Having dealt with the victim, the attackers stole 80 thousand rubles from him and set fire to the apartment.

