What should have been a carefree, sunny day full of water fun at the Galderse Meren in Breda turned into a bad film for brother and sister Sharise and Leroy Grootfaam this afternoon. When they saw the body of an unconscious girl floating in the water, they didn’t hesitate for a moment and both sprang into action.
Frank Timmers, Rebecca Dijkstra
Latest update:
19:42
Leroy in particular is still quite dazed by it. It started in the afternoon with loud screams from the water. Sharise thought of an argument. Not much later, brother and sister heard a girl running to the side, panting heavily. That must have been it, they thought. A girl who got into trouble because she couldn’t swim (well). But unfortunately it turned out to be a lot more serious.
