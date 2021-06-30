The brother of football player Alexander Kokorin Kirill was detained in Moscow for petty hooliganism, reports June 30 REN TV channel.

According to journalists, Kirill Kokorin and his friend were taken to the police department in Moscow at about 5:00 local time.

It is previously known that young people, being intoxicated, entered a restaurant in one of the hotels. The guests could not be served due to the lack of QR codes.

Kokorin and his friend began a skirmish with the restaurant staff, after which the police officers who arrived at the scene detained.

On June 23, the Savelovsky court of Moscow exacted 50 thousand rubles each from the footballers Pavel Mamaev and Alexander Kokorin, as well as two other defendants in the suit of Vitaly Solovchuk, who was injured during a fight they organized in the center of the capital in May 2019.

In August 2020, the Moscow City Court acquitted Pavel Mamaev, Kirill Kokorin and Alexander Protasovitsky under the hooliganism article. The actions of the men were qualified as beatings, and they received a year of correctional labor. It was noted that they can count on rehabilitation, as well as demand compensation. At the same time, the sentence to Alexander Kokorin in the form of 1.5 years in prison was left unchanged, he was found guilty of hooliganism and deliberate harm to health.

In October 2018, footballers Pavel Mamaev, Alexander Kokorin, Kirill Kokorin and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky attacked the driver Vitaly Solovchuk at the Pekin Hotel in Moscow, beat him and damaged his car. Then the company moved to a cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya, where they beat up officials of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Pak and Sergei Gaisin.

Mamaev and Kokorins were released in September 2019. Protasovitsky was released in November of the same year.