117 – Brose Bamberg (27 + 28 + 34 + 28): Hundt (12), Hall (16), Lockhart (7), Sengfelder (13), Thompson (17) -starting five- Larson (2), Ogbe (7), Ruoff (3), Fieler (17) and Vitali ( 2. 3).

76 – Casademont Zaragoza (21 + 19 + 16 + 20): San Miguel (-), Sulaimon (16), Benzing (-), Harris (10), Hlinason (4) -starting five- Brussino (12), Jaime Fernández (2), Font (-), Javi García (-) , Barreiro (6), Ennis (8) and Wiley (18).

Referees: Viator (France), Rosso (France) and Yilmaz (Turkey). Jonathan Barreiro (m.35) was excluded by personnel.

Incidents: Third match of group L of the Champions League played at the Brose Arena in Bamberg (Germany) behind closed doors.