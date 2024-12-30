If we are passionate about something dynamic hair world is that trends evolve as quickly as we change seasons, since each of them brings with it proposals that become essential in any beauty salon in Spain. Currently, we keep an eye on the fashion of Japanese bangs, the ‘mixie’ style and even the ideal V cut for long hair. But without a doubt, The bob fever continues to reign as the most versatile and demanded cut, although now a variant as original as it is flattering is conquering social networks and street style: the broom haircut.

Since its triumphant return a couple of years ago, the bob haircut has proven to be a timeless style and perfectly adaptable to all types of hair. Straight, asymmetrical, with bangs, blunt or even in a ‘clavicut’ shape, this cut has been able to reinvent itself time and again. However, as we mentioned, the latest development within this family is the known internationally as ‘broom haircut’ or broom haircut, an option that promises to be the favorite in 2025.

What is it and how to wear the broom bob haircut

Broom bob haircut Francesca Babbi / Spotlight Launchmetrics

So that we understand it, we will define the broom haircut as a modern reinterpretation of the classic bob, which is characterized by its finish textured and casual. Unlike the more polished versions, the broom looks for an effect like if the hair had been “swept away” naturally by the wind.

It is usually carried with sharply tapering tips. The length can vary, but is generally between the jaw and the shoulders. And according to expert hairdressers and stylists, the secret is to achieve a balance between casual and elegant.

To maintain its characteristic effect, it is recommended to use texturizing products such as light waxes, in addition to letting it air drywhich will enhance the natural finish and achieve that swept effect. for what it is ideal for women looking for a low maintenance cut to save time.

Differences between the broom bob and the classic bob

Broom bob haircut Francesca Babbi / Spotlight Launchmetrics

Although both cuts they share the same base, The classic bob and the broom bob have some key differences. For example, the first of them usually has a more structured finish, with defined lines and a polished look which may include straight or slightly rounded tips.

However, the broom or ‘broom’ is more casual and rebellious, since it is distinguished by its blunt tips and, sometimes, soft layers that provide texture and natural movement and, therefore, require less maintenance than the classic one.

What faces and hair textures suit a broom haircut?

Broom bob haircut Gianluca Senese / Spotlight Launchmetrics

One of the reasons why the broom haircut has conquered hair salons is because of its versatility, It adapts well to different types of faces and hair textures. The oval, round and elongated faces They are the ones that will feel the most flattering if you decide to go for the ‘broom haircut’, since the movement of the cut helps to soften the features.

As for hair textures, it is especially ideal for straight and wavy hair that stands out for being fine hair because It provides volume and dynamism.





