The North American Brooks Koepka assaulted this Saturday the leadership in PGA Championship from the Oak Hill Country Club of Rochester (New York) with a card of 66 strokes, four under par, and a cumulative of -6.

Koepka leads at -6 and is closely followed by Norwegian Viktor Hovland and Canadian Corey Conners one stroke behind. Both golfers closed the day with par for the course to maintain -5.

Only nine golfers closed their Saturday card in the negative, and only seven remain below par for the course overall after three rounds played, which explains the difficulty of this Oak Hill Country Club course in Rochester, which on Saturday was also compounded by heavy rain for most of the day.

This is how Brooks Koepka got to first place in the PGA Championship

Koepka made a single ‘bogey’ and five ‘birdies’ this Saturday, highlighting the one achieved in the 17th with a ‘putt’ of about ten meters that got the Oak Hill crowd on their feet. The LIV Golf golfer is positioned as the main favorite for the final victory.

Hovlad and Conners held firm at the top of the standings. They were leaders for most of the day, but a ‘bogey’ in the 18th from the Norwegian and a ‘double-bogey’ from the Canadian in the 16th, allowed Koepka to overtake them.

Signing 70 strokes, par for the course, cannot be considered a bad result for both golfers, and they will leave on Sunday with many chances to win what would be their first ‘major’ of their careers.

Complete the noble zone of the classification, and consequently title options, the Americans Bryson DeChambeau (-3) and Scottie Scheffler (-2), the English Justin Rose (-2) and the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (-1).

The disappointment was starred by Scheffler, who signed four ‘bogeys’ in the first part of his journey and was quickly far from the top positions. He was able to make it up with a ‘birdie’ in the 14th minute but it was the day everyone expected a better performance from him, not only because of the title, but because of the possibility of taking Jon Rahm’s number one in the world.

Jon Rahm, in trouble to retain the number one in the world

The errors reappeared during Rahm’s first lap on Saturday. Six ‘bogeys’ in ten holes, only offset by a ‘birdie’ on the four.

Many problems to take fairway, to put it on the ‘green’ in the par threes, to recover those good feelings that did not appear until the final stretch with ‘birdies’ at thirteen, fourteen and seventeen.

“It’s been a tough day, it’s a difficult course in perfect conditions and being wet from the moment you start to warm up makes it difficult. On days like today, the ‘caddy’ earns more than others. The day hasn’t started well, I think that it was a bit of bad luck at the beginning and in the last eight holes I have had the luck that I needed, I have managed to fix the round”, a dissatisfied Rahm assessed his day.

Photo: Kevin C Cox. Getty Images. AFP

His main objective this Sunday is not to lose the number one in the world in favor of Scheffler. Currently, the one from Barrika occupies the 42nd position in the classification, for this to happen, the North American would have to finish in the top three, or for the Spaniard to enter the top twelve.

“Let’s see if tomorrow is a good day, I’ll go out with my best golf and give myself options to do a good lap and stay on top,” Rahm said in this regard.

The Chilean Mito Pereira completed a round of 74 shots, four over par for the field, and is far from the important positions in the standings. The weather affected him and he wasted several ‘birdie’ opportunities on different holes, he occupies the 33rd position with +5.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news