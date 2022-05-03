The Brooks Brothers store in Milan closes

Who does not remember Gordon Gekko harangue “his” Wall Street to the cry of “it’s all about money, the rest is conversation”? The grease from Michael Douglashis cigar between his fingers and his speech rested on another indispensable element: the shirt of Brooks Brothers two-tone. Well, just over 30 years after the film by Oliver Stone that shed light on the world of yuppy (and its contradictions), of the mythological brand born in 1818 there is now little left. Initially, the American presidents had chosen this brand to dress. Then, precisely over the years ’80, the powerful had chosen the brand of the “double B”. In Italy, Paolo Scaroni, CEO of Is in the and Eni to mention just the latest experiences, he had a real passion for this shirt.

But then something changed. In Via San Pietro all’Orto in Milan – once the beating heart of the capital “to drink”, where you could easily meet Massimo Morattialways ready for a chat about his Inter – the shop Brooks Brothers there is no more. The boutique, which also bordered the VIP dentist, Studio Verri, has today given way to a clothing that sellsamong other brands, the very symbol of Wall Street.

But what happened to the brand? The have changed conditions from market, of course. The fast fashion and the very high of range have effectively wiped out the “bourgeoisie”Of fashion and today those who want to shop tend to orient themselves on Zara And H&M on one side or up iconic brands And very expensive. A name for everyone, Gucciwhich is today the goose that lays the golden eggs in the very rich galaxy of Kering and of Francois–Henry Pinault.

But not only that: at the base of the decline and disappearance from the most important scenes there are also other events that have characterized the last 20 years of the company. In 2001 Marks & Spencer sold for 225 million from Brooks Brothers dollars to Retail Brand Alliance, a company owned by Claudio Del Vecchioson of the patron of Luxottica. And here we already have the first discontinuity with the past: the products, strictly “Made in Use”, Are now being made elsewhere, apart from the ties and the high-end of the brand.

Quick leap forward and we are al 2017, when sales start to be more and more “stagnant” at around one billion dollars. This is mainly due to a changed taste in the market. Fast fashion is better, as mentioned, but even better clothing more casual, with the fashion of Silicon Valley (pullover) which is becoming more and more important. Then Covid represents a further problem for the company, which finds itself having to close the many shops around the world due to the lockdown, without the online being somehow able to meet the cash needs.

In 2020 the turning point: bankruptcy is declared, through the Chapter 11 procedure, despite the assurances of Of the Old Man, which guarantees that the debt is below $ 300 million. But the owner, however, does not hide his desire to close the American factories (including one on Long Island) to rationalize costs. The banner of “Made in”Which the son of the patron of Luxottica he snarls that US factories have never made a big contribution to turnover. The closure of over 50 offices (20% of the total) is ventilated in North America. On 12 August of the same year Brooks Brothers is sold to Simon Property Group (Sparc Group), the largest mall operator in the United States, and ad Authentic Brands Groupa company specializing in brand licensing controlled by the investment fund BlackRock for a figure close to 325 million. The new owners have pledged to continue to manage at least 125 points sale Brooks Brothers worldwide (compared to 424 pre-Covid). Evidently that of Milan was not considered strategic. Pity though. Another shot down symbol.