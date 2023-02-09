The trial of Genaro García Luna in Brooklyn took a turn in recent days that should not be surprising, when the Prosecutor’s Office placed the Mexican media and journalists in the dock, separating the litigation from the case, but seeking a conviction, an official who corrupted to change public opinion.

In this way, he combined his agenda with that of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who systematically discredits and discredits those who have been independent and critical of his government to cause reputational damage. The coincidence between the Presidency and the Department of Justice may not be so fortuitous.

Since 2019 López Obrador was alerted that the accusations against García Luna were not solid, and that the evidence requested by the Department of Justice from Mexico – books against the former Secretary of Public Security and newspaper clippings accusing him of corruption – were of no use. In recent weeks, prosecutor Alejandro Gertz Manero reiterated to the president the weakness of the case, despite the lobbying made by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, directly and indirectly, so that García Luna was found guilty.

At the same time, politicians close to López Obrador and journalists related to his government, or organically linked to members of his cabinet, were planting in the Prosecutor’s Office the impression that the Mexican press was an accomplice of García Luna. To accompany the spice, in the universe of López Obrador’s propaganda machine, it began to be shared that during the trial there would be talk of bribes from the former secretary to the media and journalists, who found his first outlet this week with the testimony of the former treasurer of Coahuila. , Héctor Javier Villarreal, who in exchange for being given political asylum by the United States government instead of being convicted of money laundering, testified that El Universal had received 25 million pesos a month from García Luna to “clean up his image.” .

The claim, like all the testimony, does not hold up, as the newspaper itself documented. However, this does not neutralize or prevent the parallel trial that is underway in Brooklyn, on two main lines: corruption, and that media and journalists served drug trafficking interests. Last week, journalists at the service of the López Obrador government and propagandists disguised as journalists, the species began to circulate, magnified by rumors on social networks, that journalists Ciro Gómez Leyva, Carlos Loret and whoever writes this had been who had first publicized the arrest of Jesús Reynaldo El Rey Zambada in 2008, requested by Arturo Beltrán Leyva to prevent them from letting him escape, as the Colombian drug trafficker, Harold Poveda, El Conejo, witness for the Prosecutor’s Office, testified on hearsay.

The saying is false and all the newspaper and videographic documentation of the capture prove it. But that does not matter. The lack of memory, the non-verification of dates or facts, the systematic repetition of a lie and the credulity of many are enough. Three journalists have already been mentioned with falsehoods, and one medium and its owner, regarding these, has already been placed on the wall of the Presidency due to a statement by another criminal, Héctor Javier Villareal, in search of privileges.

López Obrador said about the sayings and accusations to El Universal and Juan Francisco Ealy Ortiz, that it was not necessary to draw conclusions, but that same day in the morning, he broadcast a video repeating the insults, with the pretext that, like every day since that the trial began, informs with a video of the hearing of the previous day. This exercise aims to counteract the critical coverage of the case and the accusations about the fragility of the case presented by the prosecutors, which just yesterday began to be picked up by the reference press in the United States. The newspaper The New York Times, for example, when publishing the testimony of the former Nayarit prosecutor, Héctor Veytia -who assured that former President Felipe made an agreement with the Pacific Cartel-, stressed that it had been a hearsay statement, like the testimonies of A good part of the witnesses that the Prosecutor’s Office has presented, almost exclusively criminals or corrupt former Mexican officials.

Coverage such as that of the Times is not going to be to the liking of López Obrador, who is embarking on a campaign against Mexican journalists and media that could generate reasonable doubt in public opinion about García Luna’s guilt. The president’s campaign has been intense, with his like-minded lobbying in Brooklyn to grow the parallel trial to help his narrative.

Time, the president must feel, is running out to civilly and morally liquidate those who have criticized the process in Brooklyn, after the Prosecutor’s Office reported that next Tuesday he planned to conclude the presentation of his witnesses with the testimony of El Rey Zambada. It is not known what the president perceives, or what his measurements are showing about the García Luna trial, but yesterday morning for the second time in a week and a half, he presented fragments of the Third Degree program from 15 days ago, where he ridicules Sergio Sarmiento and to whom this is written -by blunders on our part-, because we expressed doubts about the quality of the witnesses against the ex-secretary.

This is not going to stop. It can be conjectured that the organic operators of the government are going to put pressure on Brooklyn so that more names of the media and journalists can be aired in the trial, without any proof or concrete evidence, but that they serve for the presidential narrative against the independent press. The president’s crusade today has its battlefield in the New York court, but when it passes, there will be a new contentious ground.

Independence affects him and bothers him. Whoever crosses his path gets his automatic pass to ignominy. The 357 Magnum that it has on a select group of media and journalists, can kill some, metaphorically speaking, but it will hardly be able to, despite its power, with everyone.

