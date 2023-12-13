Home page World

Martina Lippl

He played Captain Holt on the TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Now US actor André Braugher has died at the age of just 61.

Los Angeles – Series fans will know the American actor André Braugher through ““Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2013 to 2021) known as the strict captain. He also became famous for “Homicide: Life on the Street.” Now the TV star died unexpectedly on Monday after a short illness. His spokeswoman Jennifer Allen told the dpa news agency on Tuesday. André Braugher was 61 years old. Nothing further is known about the cause of death.

Braugher was nominated for an Emmy eleven times. The actor won the coveted television trophy in 1998 for his leading role as detective Frank Pembleton in the drama series “Homicide: Life on the Street” and in 2006 for the thriller series “Thief – The Million Job”.

The actor also appeared in many films including Glory, Primal Fear and City of Angels. The German director Wolfgang Petersen brought him in front of the camera in 2006 for the adventure film “Poseidon”. Braugher filmed “Salt” with Angelina Jolie and “Passengers” with Anne Hathaway.

André Braugher most recently starred in the drama “She Said” (2022) directed by German director Maria Schrader. In the film about the revelation of the Weinstein scandal by two journalists New York Times He mimed the reporter Dean Baquet, who was the first black person to become editor-in-chief of the renowned newspaper. (dpa/ml)