Kyrie Irving, this Tuesday during a game of his team against the Chicago Bulls in New York.

The Brooklyn Nets, of the NBA, have suspended their controversial star Kyrie Irving this Wednesday at least five games without pay for promoting a film with content considered anti-Semitic and later refusing to apologize. Irving had posted a link to the tape on his Twitter account last week. Hebrews to Negroes: wake up black America (From Jews to Blacks: Wake Up, Black America) and despite the uproar caused by the post, he refused to apologize in statements to journalists today.

“Over the past few days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, beginning with the posting of [un enlace a] a film containing deeply disturbing anti-Semitic hatred. We believed that opting for education in this difficult situation would be the right thing to do and we thought we had moved forward with our joint commitment to eradicate hate and intolerance,” the team said in a statement. However, “we were dismayed today, when given the opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to say unequivocally that he does not hold anti-Semitic beliefs, nor to acknowledge the specific hate content of the film. It was not the first time that he had the opportunity to clarify it, but he did not do it ”.

For all these reasons, the franchise has decided to suspend without pay for a period of at least five games, until Irving “satisfies a series of objective corrective measures that address the detrimental impact of his conduct.” The failure to repudiate the anti-Semitic message despite the opportunity to do so is a “deeply troubling” fact for the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving, a seven-time All Star and controversial figure – he refused to be vaccinated against covid, which cost him two-thirds of last season – unleashed an avalanche of criticism not only among the important American Jewish community, but also among fellow students. the NBA, such as former player Shaquille O’Neal and commissioner Adam Silver. Earlier today, Silver himself had expressed his disappointment with Irving, a player who has repeatedly challenged the league in the past with boycotts and snubs, and said he would meet with him next week.

Faced with mounting pressure to retract, Irving admitted to reporters today that promoting the film, based on a book of the same title, had a “negative impact” on the Jewish community and announced a $500,000 donation to organizations to combat hate messages. However, Silver has considered this threat of apology insufficient, while the Anti-Defamation League (ADL, in its English acronym, one of the main Jewish associations in the USA) announced that it will not accept the money.

The serious scope of hate speech has been confirmed today by the FBI, which has “credible information” about a “wide threat” against synagogues in New Jersey, the twin state of New York. The NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism departments are collaborating with counterterrorism forces and the FBI to ensure the safety of the Jewish community in both states.

The scandal caused by Irving’s tweet has become the talk of the NBA but has gone far beyond its limits, to the extent that the Anti-Defamation League published a review on its website on Tuesday to clarify the film’s hateful content. , shot in 2018 and with a footage of more than three hours. Among other messages, the tape makes claims about a global Jewish conspiracy to oppress and deceive Black people, that Jews are partly responsible for the transatlantic slave trade, and that Jews falsified Holocaust history to “hide their nature and protect their status and power,” as well as amplifying “old anti-Semitic platitudes about Jewish power, control, and greed, including false claims that they control the media.”

It is the second time in as many weeks that an anti-Semitic comment has cost an American celebrity her career. The rapper Ye (Kayne West), winner of 22 Grammy Awards, has seen his career vanish at a stroke and succulent contracts with fashion firms for giving fuel -and publicity- to conspiracy theories in a spiral of verbal violence and anti-Semite that has also caused his expulsion from the networks. His political messages, in line with the disinformation spread by the Republican extreme right, were also deserving of a complaint by the American Jewish Committee (AJC, in its English acronym) for “perpetuating anti-Semitic prejudices such as greed and control” economic . If in the case of Ye-West, also a designer and businessman, recklessness has definitely cost him his career, the alleged re-education of Irving by his team, which is going through a profound institutional crisis, including the dismissal this week of his coach, may still give it a chance, despite the opprobrium.

