The Brooklyn Nets have fired coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, after a disastrous start to the NBA season, with two wins and five losses. “The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have agreed to part ways,” the Brooklyn franchise said in an official statement. Nash, 48, has been coaching the Nets since September 2020, but his team’s performance hasn’t satisfied the lofty ambitions of the team, which he invested in stars like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

Brooklyn also passed through James Harden, who finally left last February for the Philadelphia 76ers to incorporate Simmons. After falling in the first round of the playoffs from last season, with a resounding 0-4 series against the Boston Celtics, the Nets have started the season with negative results. The coach has been fired despite the fact that the Nets won this Monday at home, suffering, against the Indiana Pacers (116-109). This triumph interrupted a streak of four consecutive losses.

“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the last two years. Since he took over, Steve has faced an unprecedented set of challenges and we are grateful for his leadership, patience and humility,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “Personally, it was an enormously difficult decision. However, after much reflection on how our season started, we have decided that a change is necessary,” he added. The Nets also reported that they will make a decision shortly on who will be the new coach. The Brooklyn team will play this Tuesday at home against the Chicago Bulls.

The Nets could move quickly to replace Nash. According to ESPN, a person close to the team said the franchise is in talks with suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka, who was an assistant coach for Brooklyn. Udoka was sidelined by the Celtics earlier this season because it was discovered that he had violated team rules by having a relationship with an employee of the organization.

