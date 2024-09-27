GetYourGuide will be printed on the left side of the NBA franchise’s tank tops in the 2024-2025 season

THE Brooklyn Netsfranchise of NBAand the GetYourGuideonline travel experience platform, announced this Friday (September 27, 2024) a new agreement for the 2024-25 season of the North American basketball league.

This is the first time that the company has partnered with a sports franchise in the United States. Additionally, GetYourGuide will become the “Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Nets.”

GetYourGuide will print the left shoulder of the Brooklyn franchise’s tank tops. The franchise did not disclose the financial details and length of the contract.

In addition to visibility on the shirts, the travel company will also receive international marketing rights. In this way, it will promote the agreement globally, through various marketing, advertising and digital activations initiatives.

“Through this partnership, we will connect fans and travelers to unforgettable experiences that intersect basketball, fashion, food, music and the arts – The Brooklyn Way,” stated Catherine Carlson, executive vice president of global partnerships at BSE Globalparent company of the Nets.

Additionally, GetYourGuide will also sponsor the “Best of Brooklyn” content series. This series, in turn, explores the favorite places of Brooklyn Nets players and the New York Liberty (women’s basketball team) coaching staff. The series will feature Nets head coach Jordi Fernández.