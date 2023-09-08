The dispute between the family of Nicola Peltz and the organizers in charge of organizing her luxurious wedding with Brooklyn Beckham has come to an end. After months of comings and goings, including a complaint, Plan Design Events, the organizing company, will make a large donation on behalf of the couple to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. In addition, the company has dedicated a few words of apology to the family of the newlyweds in its statement: “PDE wishes Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together.” These two points are the terms of an agreement of which little else has transpired, but in which they clearly lose out.

It was on April 9, 2022 when the couple got married at the Montsorrel mansion, a small palace in front of Palm Beach, Florida. The evening seemed perfect: 500 guests, including celebrities from all walks of life, like tennis players Venus and Serena Williams or actress Eva Longoria; a Valentino dress custom designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Peltz — something that, as multiple publications pointed out, caused a dispute between the families for not choosing a dress from the brand of her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham; and an exclusive millionaire in the British edition of Vogue. As has been published, the dream link cost more than three million euros. However, behind the lights, the problems were accumulating. Nelson Peltz, the father of the actress and model who married the firstborn of the Beckhams, sued Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, two of the four wedding planners to which the bride and groom resorted for the preparations for the wedding. Both were fired nine days after being hired – a month and a half after the event – for “not doing their job”. The lawsuit, filed last December, claimed from the company that organizes marriage bonds a refund of the deposit of $159,000 (148,500 euros) that was hand-delivered to the two dismissed organizers, and which were part of the agreed fees (307,400 euros ). An amount that at first they refused to return, and that they have already turned into an agreement for the Ukrainian NGO.

The father of the bride -with an estimated fortune of 1,300 million euros-, and his wife, Claudia Heffner, contacted Plan Design Events, the firm of Braghin and Grijalba, on March 1 of last year; after they had removed from the wedding Preston Bailey, known for having organized, among others, the marriage Ivanka Trump with Jared Kushner, in 2009. The family got rid of the first wedding planner, although in that case the reasons why they dispensed with their services were not published. With six weeks to go before the wedding, the bride’s parents hoped that the newly hired firm would be able to take on unorganized aspects. And it was not so.

In the lawsuit, the dismissal is argued because despite the fact that they had promised to solve the situation, they could not finalize any agreement with the suppliers that had been previously selected by them, nor attend the meetings already scheduled. The girlfriend even sent them a message on more than one occasion in which she claimed to be “fed up with hunting them down”, as she has learned during the litigation. Nicola Peltz’s father also included in the complaint that both wedding planners They abused alcohol during their workdays. A fact that he wanted to demonstrate by contributing to the lawsuit the messages that the girlfriend shared with them: “I am going to have a tequila before my head explodes. But I’m here if you need me”; to which the Brooklyn Beckham woman replies: “Yes, queen!”

Braghim and Grijalba were quick to counterattack. The organizers accused the Peltzes of having broken the contract they signed and demanded to be compensated for it. They also filed a lawsuit in which they pointed directly to the bride, her mother and the designer hired to decorate the event, Rishi Patel, to whom they requested 48,000 euros for damages, plus the costs of the trial. Lawsuits and counterclaims, which, as reported by the magazine PeopleThey were “dismissed”.

After the layoff, and with the wedding getting closer, the Peltzes hired Michelle Rago, who ultimately took charge of the arrangements. This last decision, as explained in the lawsuit, also meant a greater financial outlay for the Peltz family, which had to pay the new organizer a “substantially higher” fee than what it would have charged “under normal circumstances”, according to the statement. in the complaint, given the little margin of preparation until the day of the link.