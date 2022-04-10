Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, upon arrival at the Met gala, in September 2021. Anthony Behar (Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Cordon Press)

This will be a wedding year. The United States is experiencing the biggest boom in 40 years in 2022 because many weddings are being celebrated that the pandemic forced to postpone. This Saturday, one of the most anticipated dates was held in Miami: the union between Brooklyn Beckham and the actress from transformers Nicola Peltz. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has married the heiress of the financial billionaire Nelson Peltz in a ceremony with 300 guests full of celebrities such as the sisters Venus and Serena Williams, the English chef Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria or the stylist Rachel Zoe.

The 23-year-old groom’s worst fear did not come true. A few days ago, he confessed his terror of fashion before the possibility of left alone at the altar if his fiancée backed out at the last minute. “I would definitely cry,” she told the magazine. This was not necessary. Peltz, four years older than the groom, joined her fiancé under a chuppah, a Jewish wedding canopy, decorated with plants and flowers. The couple sealed their union with a six-second kiss in front of their guests.

The party took place in three tents set up in Montsorrel, the exclusive residence of the Peltz in Palm Beach, a mansion worth more than 120 million dollars (more than 110 million euros). The ceremony had caused very high expectations. The families spent some four million dollars on it, including more than $130,000 on the exclusive dress that Valentino made for the bride and whose tailoring was personally supervised by Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of the house since 2008 with Maria Grazia Chiuri and alone since 2016 with the departure of the latter from the firm.

It was a Jewish ceremony officiated by a rabbi, despite having been held in shabbat (the holy day of the week in Rabbinic Judaism). Neither party professes this religion, but it was a nod to Peltz’s ancestors. The groom wore a yarmulke on his head, a symbol of humility before God, and broke a glass cup with his heel, as tradition dictates. Her godparents were her brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17. The bride’s maternal grandmother, 93, was the matron of honor. David Beckham, like the rest of the invited men, wore an elegant classic tuxedo. Victoria Beckham, 47, a silky gray dress with lace details.

The Beckham’s fortune is around 300 million dollars (almost 276 million euros). The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player’s wealth has been overshadowed by Nelson Petz. The founder of the Trian investment fund, which has shares in companies such as DuPont and Mondelez, is worth around 1,600 million dollars (almost 1,500 million euros), according to Forbes. Nicola, daughter of model Claudia Heffner, is one of his eight children.

The food was provided by Thierry Isambert, the chef of the most exclusive catering service in Miami. Music also played an important role in the evening. It could not be otherwise at the wedding of the son of one of the members of Spice Girls. Rumors from the previous days indicated that the group, one of the biggest pop sensations to come out of the UK in the 1990s, would be reuniting at the event. Victoria Beckham sent invitations to all her companions, who recently celebrated 25 years since the publication of her first album. However, only Mel B and Melanie C attended.

Elton John, the godfather of Brooklyn, did not attend the celebration because he is on tour. Other popular guest stars included supermodels Gigi Hadid and Gisele Bündchen, along with her husband, legendary football player Tom Brady. Also, the singers Marc Anthony and Becky G, in addition to the actress of Fast&Furious, Jordana Brewster, were caught by the paparazzi at the party. Nicole Richie, Instagram celebrity and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, was also part of the guest list, as was Rocco Ritchie, son of Madonna and film director Guy Ritchie.

The couple have known each other for years, but he dated actress Chloë Grace Moretz, famous for kick-ass, and she had as a partner Anwar Hadid, the brother of Gigi and Bella. Everything changed at a Halloween party in 2019, where they both coincided. In January 2020, the couple took to Instagram to confirm their relationship. She has 2.2 million followers on this social network and he has 13.5 million. The proposal came that summer. The cook, also via Instagram, said that he had asked her “her soulmate of hers” the big question while they were at her house in New York. “I am the luckiest man in the world,” she wrote after receiving the yes.

The link became even closer with the pandemic. They went to live together to get through the health crisis together. When the newlywed turned 26, her partner had the name of her fiancee’s paternal grandmother tattooed on her arm, one of the most important women in her life. This is not the only tattoo that her now wife has inspired: she has her name marked in ink, her eyes, a rosary from her mother-in-law and a fragment of a love letter. In March of last year, Peltz revealed that he had commissioned each of their wisdom teeth to be turned into ornaments decorated with gold chains. Before joining at the altar, the couple signed an agreement to marry on a separate property basis. So much love has not clouded reason.