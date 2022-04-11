A $ 5 million wedding and 300 guests for David and Victoria Beckham’s son. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married on a fairytale day to celebrate their love. The bride wore a romantic Valentino Couture dress, while the groom was impeccable: the style took everything from his father.

The eldest son of the English footballer and ex Posh Spice is married to his girlfriend, daughter of the billionaire Nelson Peltz. In reality, this is the third attempt for the couple: the two young people have twice postponed the Covid case.

The two betrothed have decided to get married with an exclusive event in one luxury villa in Palm Beach, in Florida, directly on the Atlantic Ocean and with a Bahamas visa. A wedding that saw Vogue as an official partner, for a total of 5 million dollars spent.

Brookyln Beckham she wore a black tuxedo, while the bride a traditional white dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli, from the Valentino Couture maison. David Beckhamfather of the groom, was the master of ceremonies, supervising every phase of the ceremony.

Obviously present the mother of the groom, Victoria, and the brothers and sister of the groom: Romeo (19 years old), Cruz (16) – groomsmen – and little Harper, 10 years old. But the guests were 300: who was there at the wedding of the year?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married: who was at the wedding of the year

Obviously all the guests were super famous and super glamorous. For example, there were Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, tennis player Serena Williams, rapper Snoop Dogg, chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria, a friend of mom Victoria, Phil Neville, teammate of dad David.

Great absent, apparently, the others Spice Girls… Who knows why the mother did not want to invite her companions on musical adventures of the nineties as well. They would have brought some spice to the party!