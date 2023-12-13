The American actor Andre Braugher – best known for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine – And died Monday 11 December 2023, at the age of 61 years old. The confirmation reached the journalists of Variety via Braugher's agent, Jennifer Allen.

The cause of death is linked to one serious illness, which led to the actor's death within a short time, as said by Allen herself. Braugher leaves behind his wife Ami Brabson and their three children.

Braugher will certainly be remembered especially for playing the Captain Raymond Holt in the Fox crime-comedy series – which then passed into the hands of NBC – Brooklyn Nine-Nine, from 2013 to 2021. Together with the character of Jake Peralta, played by Andy Samberg, he is considered among the most loved and fun of the series.

In his long career, the actor had also obtained prestigious awards, including a Emmy Awards for playing the Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC series Homicide: Life on Streetin the year 1998.

Braugher was born in Chicago in 1962 and, after graduating from Stanford University, was admitted to the prestigious school of dramatic arts Julliard, where he trained as an actor. The first notable role was in the 1989 film Gloryalongside big names like Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman.