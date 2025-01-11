The French company Data4one of the largest data center groups owned by the Canadian fund Brookfield, has raised 3.3 billion euros in financing to boost its growth plans in the European countries in which it operates, including Spain, France, Italy, Poland , Germany and Greece.

The new financing obtained by Data4 includes a term loan of 2.2 billion euros and an additional contribution of 1.1 billion euros for capital expenditures (capex facility) with which to support new greenfield projects (construction and operation) and the acquisition of assets.

Data4 already announced in October 2023 the obtaining of 2,200 million euros of new debtexpandable to 3,200 million. And before, in April 2021, it also reported the signing of a bank loan of 620 million euros to finance and execute its growth plan until 2024.

According to the company’s official information, Data4 currently controls 35 data centers in France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Germany and Greece. With land reserves of 200 hectares and energy reserves of 1 GW, the group chaired by Olivier Micheli has the capacity to build 21 additional data centers in Europe.

In Spain, Data4 is developing the largest data center in the country. The company has a digital campus in Madrid that will be made up of seven data centers on an area of ​​10.7 hectares and an electrical power of 150 MW. Specifically, one project is located in Alcobendas with three centers, 4 hectares and 70 MW and another will be located in San Agustín de Guadalix with four centers, 6.7 hectares and 80 MW.

Spain, and especially Madrid, emerge as an investment focus for Data4 as it is a strategic point of convergence for connectivity with Europe, Africa, America and the Middle East. The company, which has recently appointed Francisco Ramírez as the new general director in Spain, plans to invest 850 million euros until 2030 in the Spanish market.

Entry of a partner

Data4 has been controlled since the beginning of 2023 by Brookfield by purchasing the French company Axa Investments Managers and the Danish pension fund PFA, in a transaction that would have valued the company at around 3.5 billion euros.

The company was founded in 2006 by Colony Capital –currently DigitalBridge–. Brookfield would now also be studying the sale of a minority stake in Data4 to bring in a partner, as published last summer by Bloomberg.