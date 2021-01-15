Brooke Williamson, chef in Los Angeles (California). (CHANCE YEH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

Despite herself, she has become a broker of generosity. Brooke Williamson, 42, won the televised gastronomy competition in 2016. Since then, she is a widely recognized chef, and based in Los Angeles, California where she has four high-end restaurants. But the celebrity did not protect her from the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic: in this case the containment, and the re-containment which is still going on in California. Of its four restaurants, it has closed three. “The first few weeks were fine, she said on the radio NPR, we could still pay our employees, but quickly, it became impossible, the rents became unpayable, so I bet everything on one establishment, the Playa Provision. “

At this table, the customers are long-time regulars, loyalists before Top Chef, so his take-out system worked immediately. Of course, like many restaurateurs, it doesn’t pay the bills, but it allows us to continue working, to keep the machine running.

She has therefore optimized her website to take detailed, precise orders: you check the desired dish, and you can write, in the “note” box, her preferences: no onions, no more pickles, have the sauce apart, etc. As soon as an order is paid, the receipt is automatically printed in the kitchens, as is. Thus, when entering a ticket, a clerk came across this message, entered in the “note” box: “I live in Texas, so I’m not going to eat this meal, but I would like you to offer it to one of your employees.” A surprise that warms the hearts of the whole brigade. Brooke Williamson takes a picture of the ticket and posts it on Instagram. “And there, she says, five minutes later, another food order came in, then another, and yet another, from all over the United States. “

It is more than gratifying to see so much generosity and humanity. Now, we must do the same with other restaurants in difficulty, for other beneficiaries! Share this generosity! Brooke Williamson, chef in Los Angeles on Instagram

It was Tuesday, January 12, and it hasn’t stopped since. She has received orders from Mexico, Germany, and the Philippines, each asking that their meal be given to the one doing the diving, to a nurse, to the intensive care team at the hospital next door. , to the homeless. In three days, her brigade cooked and distributed 215 meals, and Brooke Williamson is now calling on her subscribers to do the same with other restaurants, in other cities, for other people in difficulty. “We must share this generosity”, she says. These days, it is more than welcome.