American actress Brooke Shields reveals in his latest book, Brooke Shields is not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman (‘Brooke Shields Isn’t Allowed to Age: Reflections on Aging as a Woman‘), that when he was 40 years old a surgeon performed a vaginal rejuvenation without your consent.

Shields, 59, assures, in an interview with the magazine U.S. Weekly, having been “stunned” when she learned of the decision that the doctor made on his own after performing vaginal surgery to reduce the length of her intimate lips (labiaplasty).

The actress had decided to undergo surgery on the advice of her gynecologist after having suffered a unusual bleeding and other annoyances in the area. Vaginal rejuvenation is surgery used to recover muscle tone of the vagina due to childbirth, obesity or the passage of time, and that beyond aesthetics can solve medical problems,

“I felt as if it had been an invasionsomething strange, as if it were a rape of some kind,” the model also confesses in the interview in which she remembers how the doctor who performed the procedure, which is irreversible, considered it as “a little extra.”

“Nothing indicated that she had to be narrower, firmer or younger, especially there, she points out in the interview, in which she also acknowledges that for a long time she felt ashamed and kept the secret of what happened to her husband, Chris Henchy. Brooke Shields is not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman It will go on sale next January 14 and, according to its author, it is a song about how to add years naturally. In it, the actress deals with intimate and delicate topics to make common problems in women’s health visible.

Shields admits that she was worried whether the story she told was “too graphic or simply with too much information”, but she felt the need to tell her experience to help other women.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t ashamed to share this very intimate information,” she notes in the interview, but “if we want to change the way we approach and talk about women’s health, then we need to address the uncomfortable but very real topics. Shame is no longer an option.”

It is not the first time that the American actress, who rose to fame with the film The Blue Lagoon (The blue lake1982) announces traumatic situations of his life. In his documentary Pretty Baby (2023), Shields revealed having suffered sexual abuse when she was young, committing to making visible the injustices suffered by women.