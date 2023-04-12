“The system didn’t come to help me once, so I had to make myself strong,” says Brooke Shields in the documentary Pretty Baby that premiered on Hulu after its run at the Sundance Film Festival. The film traces her early years in the industry, fame, media exposure and the difficult relationship she had with her mother and her manager, Teri Shields. The actress talks about the great cost of becoming a youth icon. “She holds up a mirror to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the dangers and triumphs in a hostile world,” Deadline comments on Hollywood.

The 136-minute production has two parts and the actress comments on how the filming of her films was and the sexualization she suffered at the age of 11. “My whole life it was ‘she’s a pretty face,’ over and over again. I am amazed that I survived.”

Shields reveals that she had her first kiss at age 11 with her 29-year-old co-star (Keith Carradine). She comments that she was persuaded to do the scene in Louis Malle’s Pretty Baby. “Keith was the one who asked to speak to me and said, ‘Hey, you know what? This doesn’t count. It’s pretend. This is all a fantasy.’”

At another point, she comments that she won a spot as an actress, but is moved by what happened next. “She was no longer just a model she was an actress. I became a focal point for many things, good and bad.” In fact, she says that with the blockbuster film The Blue Lagoon, director Randal Kleiser had lied, suggesting that she had a relationship during filming. “They wanted to sell my erotic awakening.”

A few years later, off camera, she was physically abused by Oscar-nominated director Franco Zeffirelli, who was planning to film a sex scene for the movie Eternal Love, Shields reveals. The actress was 16 years old and while she was filming, the filmmaker violently twisted her foot. “I just disassociated. You walk away, you see a situation, but you are not connected to it. You instantly become a vapor of yourself.”

Critics maintain that the documentary directed by Lana Wilson (of Miss Americana, Taylor Swift) is well verified with testimonials from people close to the actress, such as Drew Barrymore. In this way, Shields makes complaints not only against the cinema, but against the advertising of the time, commercials that would now be repudiated for putting girls at risk. The cultural and entertainment industry is portrayed by the writer Scaachi Koul and the historian Karina Longworth.

