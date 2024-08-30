Brooke Shields’ 18-Year-Old Daughter Greer Henchy Wore Her Mother’s Wedding Dress to Prom

The daughter of American model and actress Brooke Shields Greer Henchy wore her mother’s wedding dress from 27 years ago to her high school prom. The corresponding material is published by People.

The 18-year-old girl appeared at the celebration in an ivory satin corset maxi dress paired with stiletto pumps. She also let her sleekly styled hair down, parted in the middle, and completed the look with earrings and a necklace.

It is known that Shields chose this wardrobe item for her first wedding – she married tennis player Andre Agassi in 1997. It is noted that the artist’s heiress adjusted the style of the outfit, including removing the straps.

In December 2023, Greer Henchy also went out in public wearing a dress her mother bought her the year she was born.