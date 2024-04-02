Brooke Shields (New York, 58 years old) attended the Tribeca Ball, a charity event organized by The New York Academy of Art, with her 17-year-old daughter, Grier Hammond Henchy. All the flashes They have focused on the young woman, who is the little daughter of the actress and model and the film producer and screenwriter Chris Henchy. The couple has another daughter, 20 years old, named Rowan Francis Hammond.

Following in the footsteps of Grier Henchy on Instagram, everything seems to indicate that the youngest of the family wants to follow in her mother's modeling footsteps. She is starting to attend fashion brand events and pose on different red carpets. To face the cameras and gain confidence, she has her best teacher in her mother, with whom she bears a great physical resemblance. Mother and daughter have walked through several red carpets and events in recent months in which Henchy has made several nods to Shields' spectacular career. To attend the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event, the young woman rescued a strapless black dress that her mother had worn on a red carpet when she was only six months old.

In an interview in S Fashion, where she was on the cover, Brooke Shields confessed that she tries to teach her daughters the tricks of the industry, although she tries not to fall into some toxic aspects that she herself had in her relationship with her mother. “Last night I went to an event with the two of them and there was a paparazzi about my age who I have known since we were both 14 years old. On the red carpet I was telling the girls how they should move, where they should stand, to be straight and my friend couldn't believe it. He told me: “My God, you look just like your mother.” And he surprised me, but at the same time I realized that it is like that. “I prefer to focus on what I do want to repeat, which is to maintain a sense of humor and always be open to listening,” he said in S Fashion.

Brooke Shields and her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy. Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

While her eldest daughter is focused on her university studies and has no great interest in the world of fashion, the little one begins to take small steps to work in an industry in which her mother has been everything. “If I want to know where something good I have is and I can't find it in my closet, I know exactly where to find it. She has it,” she explained in People. The actress added that Grier is a “lover of everything branded,” while her eldest daughter is completely indifferent.