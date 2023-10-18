Success in two sets for Lucia over Sara in the Italian derby, also ok for Lucrezia who beat the Polish Kawa in two sets

Lucia Bronzetti beats Sara Errani after an excellent performance at the WTA in Monastir and enters the quarter-finals of the tournament without losing a single set (she had defeated Kucova in the previous round). The Rimini native wins 6-3 6-4, leading the match with great personality and heading towards a possible further Italian derby, given that she will face the winner of the match between Jasmine Paolini and Marcinko. Bronzetti, who lost against Sara last year in the previous match in Monterrey, shows that he is in good condition. “I’m sorry for Sara-she said she-she, because we are friends with her and then I grew up admiring her exploits…”.

THE MATCH — Lucia serves perfectly in the first set and despite 59% of first serves overall, she manages to get the most from the heavy ball, with 21 points out of 30. This is why Sara, who gets her serve broken twice in the first set (fights in the ninth game canceling two set points and then falls), manages to enter the match in the second set, when between the first and fifth game the server scores only two points out of 16 and two breaks come out at 0 and the same number at 15. On 3 -4 Errani cancels the reach ball on her serve and then has the chance to break to serve for the set. But Bronzetti holds and then takes advantage in the last game of the match, quickly taking home with a clear 0-40, capitalized on the second chance.

ok stefanini — Super victory for Lucrezia Stefanini, who overwhelms the Polish Katarzyna Kawa with a clear 6-4 6-1. The superiority of the Italian was never in question, passing in an hour and 13 minutes. Stefanini goes 4-0 ahead and then slows down but takes home the first set, before spreading in the second set and winning by a landslide. See also María Fernanda Herazo and Yuliana Lizarazo, eliminated from the Colsanitas Cup

THE OTHERS — It is also played in China, in Nanchang, where Bouzkova, the Japanese Hibino (victory in two sets over Birrell) and Shnaider, who takes advantage of Zvonareva’s withdrawal after winning the first set, advance.