Lucia Bronzetti won the blue derby in the semifinal of the Palermo Ladies Open. The Rimini tennis player flies to the final beating Jasmine Paolini, in a match that lasted two hours and 2 minutes and ended with a score of 0-6 6-3 6-3. It was a meeting with a thousand faces, started very well by Paolini who won the first set to zero in 29 minutes, without ever allowing her compatriot to breathe. Bronzetti, after a toilet break, returned to the field more attentive and determined. Despite a problem in her left thigh, bandaged after the third game during a medical time out, the Emilian got a break ahead at the opening of the set and then 6-3 in 44 minutes. In the third and decisive set, Bronzetti was even more solid. After a break and counterbreak, the Rimini-born canceled three break points in the fifth game and broke her opponent’s serve in the eighth game, closing in the next game. Bronzetti will play her first career final on the WTA circuit tomorrow at 8pm at the Country Time Club. She will have the winner of the other semifinal, that is the Romanian, n. 6 of the seeding, Irina Camelia Begu who defeated the Spanish Sorribes Tormo with a score of 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the middle of the night.