Lucia Bronzetti went one step away from an extraordinary goal: the quarter-finals of a 1000. The tennis player from Rimini served for the match at 5-3 of the third set against Daria Saville, she suffered the opponent’s break but had match-point in response, neutralized by the Russian-Australian tennis player (Gavrilova the original surname), on the pitch with the Ukrainian colors. Many regrets for the Italian: 5-7 6-4 7-5 the score after three hours of playing in Miami.

The match

–

The opportunity for Bronzetti was greedy. The repechage from lucky-loser, the walkover of Camila Giorgi in the second round – in its place came the number 140 in the world, Stefanie Voegele -, the retirement of Anna Kalinskaya (who had eliminated the seed number 8, Karolina Pliskova) : even with a bit of luck, the number 102 in the world had reached the first round of 1000 in her career. Good Bronzetti to bring home a first set that had become tremendously complicated: two breaks behind, two set points saved in response at 5-4, three break points neutralized at 5-5. However, the 7-5 did not knock Saville down, she was good at finding the immediate break in the second set and saving two break points. The third set is that of regrets for Bronzetti, who served for the match at 5-3 and then got the ball to close in response. At 5-5, Saville found the break to zero before closing the game. Lucia greets Miami with an excellent goal, but also with some regrets.