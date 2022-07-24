Nothing to do for Lucia Bronzetti, who was unable to conquer Palermo. Seventeen years after Irina Spirlea, in fact, a Romanian has returned to win in Sicily. Irina Camelia Begu is the champion of the 33rd Palermo Ladies Open. The Bucharest native, seeded No. 6 of the tournament and n. 45 in the world, she beat Bronzetti 6-2 6-2 in the final in an hour and 32 minutes of play. A perfect match, practically without history, by Begu who on the central court of the Country Time Club, sold-out again after the pandemic. The Romanian was tactically perfect and never made mistakes, leaving no way out for the young blue.

The match

–

In the first set, after an initial break and counterbreak, the balance is broken in the third game when Begu breaks Bronzetti’s serve on the third occasion. From here he wins four of the next five games, finishing the first set in 41 minutes. Bronzetti, in the second set, tries to vary the game, but Begu never gives the Italian a chance and wins his fifth career WTA title, the first since 2017. “Palermo is a special place for me, here is part of my family who supported me throughout the week – said Begu -. Brava Lucia, your week was extraordinary. I will definitely come back here. You were the first to bring tennis back to the world, keep it up “. The Country audience reserved a long standing ovation also for Lucia Bronzetti: “This week will remain in my heart forever – begins the Italian -. I’m proud of the path I’ve made in the last year, I hope there will be other finals and to be able to win. I dedicate this trophy to a special person who followed me from up there. “