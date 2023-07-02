Nothing to do for Lucia Bronzetti in an infinite final, interrupted by rain for more than three hours. The Italian missed her second career trophy at the Bad Homburg Open, WTA 250 in Germany, where the 24-year-old No. 65 in the world lost 6-2 7-6(5), in one hour and 36 minutes of game, to the Czech Katerina Siniakova, n.52. The 27-year-old from Hradec Kralove had also been a finalist in the German tournament in 2021, defeated by Kerber. Thanks to the fourth trophy conquered in her career, out of eight finals played, Siniakova goes back to the WTA n.32. For Bronzetti it was her third career final after Palermo 2022 and Rabat at the end of May, where she had won her first title, this German instead was her first on grass.

THE MATCH

—

First set totally in control for the Czech, who spread first on 3-0 and then closing the partial 6-2. On 2-1 for Siniakova here is the rain, which had already postponed the start of the match, and players in the locker room for more than three hours. After the restart the Czech flies up to 5-2 but then starts to see the ghosts, Bronzetti takes advantage of it and with a run of 12 points to 0 she incredibly returns to 5-5. Everything is decided at the tie break, where Siniakova is a little better at finding the right shots and closing the match. Applause with Bronzetti with the hope that she will really be able to do well at Wimbledon.