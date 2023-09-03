Lucia Bronzetti will remember this game for a long time. The second round of the US Open was there, one step away, but as an old American proverb says, “close but no cigar”: almost, but no victory cigar. The Rimini player served 4-2 in favor of her in the third set and she had the ball to make it 5-2, against the Chinese Zheng Qinwen, but she was unable to convert it. And at that point, everything went to hell for the 24-year-old Italian, who first lost the game and then suffered a run of 3 games to zero, losing the match (6-3 4-6 6-4 the final result in two hours and forty) with all the inevitable regrets of the case. It’s a pity, a pity indeed, because Bronzetti has shown that she can compete with a player on the rise and higher in the standings. Lucia held the field very well, holding up the rally well, playing very long and exhausting games. In the first set absolute balance up to 3-2 for Zheng, after the Chinese gives the first break of the match and goes up 4-2, with an eternal game won by the Asian, who closes the partial 6-3. Bronzetti reacts, fights point by point, and at 5-4 gives the decisive blow right at the most important moment: 6-4 and we go to third. The last set is a fight, which unfortunately sees the blue abandon the dream of the round of 16 at the very best moment. With her, women’s blue tennis greets New York.