Nothing to do for Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of Roland Garros. The tennis player from Rimini certainly didn’t have an easy opponent, that Ons Jabeur, seeded number seven on the scoreboard, one who really knows how to play on clay, who got the better of it with a clear 6-4 6-1 in just a few more than an hour of play on the Philippe-Chatrier. For the Tunisian, among other things, it is the first victory on the main court of the French slam. We knew it was going to be a complicated match for Bronzetti, back from the beautiful victory of the WTA in Rabat, and perhaps she was also tired, it is certain that the blue hasn’t really managed to express all the beautiful game that had led her to win a tournament important just a few days ago.