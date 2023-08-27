The national rhythmic gymnastics team, with the qualification for the Paris Games won a year ago, dreamed of getting on the podium in the World Cup that is being held in Valencia. And so did Ana Arnau, Inés Bergua, Mireia Martínez, Patricia Pérez and Salma Solaún, who took the bronze medal. With 68,600 points, the Spanish finished third after Israel surpassed the twenty-four countries with a final score of 70,800 and China dropped to second place with 70,050.

“Until the end we suffered. At first it was more difficult to believe and as more notes came out we saw it more possible, but until the end you don’t know one hundred percent. We have come out much safer than last year (at the World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria). We are at our best. The fans are clear that it has been one of the big differences compared to the other bronze and, by not risking the Olympic place because we already had it, we have tried to enjoy it a little”, said Inés Bergua, who acted as spokesperson for the group, in the mixed zone. who nodded and smiled as his partner spoke.

The gymnasts led by the Olympic runner-up Alejandra Quereda obtained a score of 35,600 in the exercise with five rings and 33,000 in the exercise with three ribbons and two balls to get the entire pavilion to their feet, who shouted in unison “Olé!” each time one of the gymnasts received the bronze medal. “We could not have had a better scenario, we have felt super supported and super happy. It cannot be explained, it is a sensation and a feeling that fills you with pride; All that sacrifice we make is worth it. We have felt more loved than ever”, acknowledged the gymnast from Huesca. “We were looking for the two finals, to do our exercises well and wait, but this is a huge rush because the general classification is the biggest and most important medal, this is unforgettable. We are super happy, we have suffered a lot. The girls have competed well, they have done their job on the mat. Obviously, it can always be improved, but we are very satisfied with what has been shown on the competition mat”, said Quereda.

Olympic Square for Bautista and Berezina

While the qualifying phase of the individual competition of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Valencia continues its course with the last rotation, the Spanish gymnast Alba Bautista (Teruel, 21 years old) and the national coach Alejandra Quereda are waiting glued to the results screen behind the scenes; they wait embraced Bautista, who on the first day of competition nailed the ball and hoop exercises, did not have her most brilliant day on the ribbon and clubs. The national team arrived in Valencia with the possibility of a double individual qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games for her and Polina Berezina, and the dream was close to her. Berezina, born in Russia 25 years ago, but resident in Guardamar de Segura (Alicante) since she was three, was brilliant and delivered. But Baptist was missing. And, as they are so used to in this sport, she had to wait for the rest of the notes. A wait that was long and in which the entire Spanish team was present.

The back of the Feria Valencia pavilion was silent as Quereda put his arms around Bautista. Behind, giving space to the coach and gymnast, Berezina and the members of the national team Ana Arnau, Inés Bergua, Mireia Martínez, Patricia Pérez and Salma Solaún, who already won the Olympic ticket at the 2022 World Cup in Sofia, waited nervously and impatiently. the silence was broken. Bautista’s cry of happiness filled the room and Quereda burst into tears as she nodded that yes, the dream has come true. The Spanish gymnast was sixteenth with 94,050 points. “Come on, we’re going to Paris!” Berezina yelled as she pounced on her partner. “Yes, yes, yes… We’re going to Paris!” All the Spanish gymnasts sang as they jumped in a circle in tears.

“Our dream was to get the place and we are inside. It has been a few terrifying minutes in which I was waiting if I had the Olympic ticket or not, but Spain is leaving right now. We’ve been working together for a long time and that we’ve both qualified is incredible. I have gone through the hair, because I have done quite badly, luckily I did well in ball and hoop, but that’s the competition. We were clear that this was the objective and we knew that this year was ours”, Bautista said in a mixed zone.

Polina, who was sixth in the general classification with a score of 97.450, said that they had lived through moments of great tension while waiting for Bautista’s classification and that, when it was official that the two were in Paris, she could not be happier. “We are going to fulfill our dream and we would live this again and again. It has been a very difficult road, but we are very happy to have made it. Living it at home is amazing, I didn’t listen to the music. You can’t imagine what it feels like to step on that tapestry, it’s crazy. The Spanish fans are the ones who have helped us fight until the end and say: come on, there are many of us who want that dream and we are going to fight until the end”, to which Bautista added that “all the people who have come to see us, we notice a lot of your energy and we are super grateful. They have taken time of their lives to come and for us it is a dream”.

“The key is teamwork. Federation, coaches and gymnasts have rowed in the same direction, all fighting together for an Olympic dream. This year we have seen the results and what we have enjoyed cannot be described in words”, highlighted Berezina who, together with Bautista, proudly showed a printed Olympic passport that the president of the federation, Jesús Carballo, gave to the gymnasts. .

The World Cup logo, a heart that represents the V of Valencia and the passion of rhythmic gymnastics, will beat forever to the rhythm set by Polina Berezina, Alba Bautista, Ana Arnau, Inés Bergua, Mireia Martínez, Patricia Pérez and Salma Solaún, who They will never forget what they experienced -and won- in a Valencian capital dedicated to this sport.

