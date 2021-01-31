The first great success of Spanish handball was bronze. 25 years have passed since that podium at the Atlanta 1996 Games, won just two months after the continental silver that opened the international medals tap. Then many more have come, until a total of 15, four of them gold, two in World Cups and two in Europeans. But that Olympic bronze had a special flavor, it was a springboard for future feats. That is why the National Team has never disgusted the third rung of the drawer. Quite the opposite. Seven bronze medals shine in the Hispanic record, almost half of the total: three Olympic, two world and two European. And so rich. When you play for bronze as you would for gold, you get these results.

The consolation final is harder to play Than the final for the title, because you come from losing in a semifinal, from taking a hard moral blow. The team that best rises emotionally from defeat is usually the winner of the battle. Spain, historically more accustomed to highlighting this match, made it clear from the beginning, with a partial 4-0 in the first five minutes and with euphoric celebrations from time to time. And so it was throughout the meeting, with Álex Dujsebaev and Rodrigo Corrales stellar, but above all with the squad delivered to the goal. France, a black beast in other times, a country more used to celebrating golds, with a total of eleven titles between Games, World Cups and Europeans, only once came close to a goal from Spain. He never put as much faith as the rival. And the matches for the bronze are won with the physique and with the quality, but also with the head and the heart.

Waiting for the Tokyo Games, the medal also closes another chapter of this brilliant generation of Hispanics, because some of the illustrious that this Sunday got on the podium in Egypt will not play a World Cup again. Among them, the great captain: Raúl Entrerríos. The cycle is being completed with another success, with a bronze that does not taste like gold, let’s not fool ourselves, but it also tastes very rich.