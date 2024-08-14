Imagine being catapulted back in time, precisely between 2300 and 800 BC, during the bronze age. You could think that life back then was completely different from ours, but a recent study reveals a surprising similarity: the European families of that time managed their savings and spent similarly to how we do today

Nicholas Ialongo And Giancarlo Lagotwo Italian researchers, have examined over 23 thousand metal fragments used as coins, discovered in more than 1,200 archaeological sites between northern Italy, Swiss, Austria, Slovenia And GermanyThese fragments, weighing approximately 10 grams each one, represented a sort of coin before letterused to exchange thank you And services.

Think about those fragments like coins in your wallet. Each family had its own income, which it could spend or invest as it wished. It’s a fascinating image, isn’t it? Just like today, our ancestors evaluated their resources and made economic decisions to improve their daily lives.

Bronze Age: the discovery is exciting

Imagine finding the crates of 1,200 shops of an ancient neighborhood and to be able to observe the dynamics of consumption of the people who lived there. It is like seeing a reflection of our world modern in a mirror ancient. This connection human through the millennia makes us feel closer to our ancestors than we ever imagined.

Scholars have discovered that, although they were not actual minted coins, these fragments of metal they had a value standardized. They were pieces of broken objects, weighed and used as units of exchange. This system was very similar to that of the Mesopotamiademonstrating that a structured and complex economy also existed in Europe.

Nicholas Ialongo And Giancarlo Lago They published their results in the journal Nature Human Behaviourhighlighting how these metal fragments offer a valuable insight into the economic habits of families of the age of the bronze. Their analysis allows us to humanize those ancient times, recognizing that resource management is a I wait fundamental to the human condition, unchanging throughout the centuries.

Families back then were not so different from us. They had desires, needs, and an economic system to satisfy them. They managed their savings, planned expenses, and made investments, just like we do today. It is incredible to think how our economic nature has remained constant over time.

This study invites us to reflect on the continuity of our economic history. Learn more about the fascinating research of archaeologists and imagine the world of our ancestors. Ask yourself: what can we learn from them? How can we use this knowledge to improve our present and future?

This extraordinary discovery reminds us that, despite the millennia that separate us, our lives and economies are intertwined in more profound ways than we could ever have imagined.