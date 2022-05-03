Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Former Governor Jaime Rodríguez will remain at least until tomorrow at the University Hospitalwhere two more studies are pending, the state Secretary of Health reported today.

Alma Rosa Marroquín indicated that the former President is stableand the studies carried out so far only confirmed the problems of diverticulitis and a lumbar hernia that were already known from his medical history.

He stated that there is no significant infection in his diverticular disease, so it is not considered that there is a relevant risk to his health.

However, he commented that an electromyography will be performed today and an upper endoscopy tomorrow.

“Electromyography will determine if this hernia has an impact or is compressing a nerve and requires additional treatment,” he explained.

“And an endoscopy study is pending because they indicated that it could have internal bleeding, which has not been confirmed, but when there is an inflammation situation, this study is deferred so as not to injure the colon or the esophagus, and tomorrow it will be practicing”.

The official ruled out that Rodríguez’s ailments require his transfer to a private hospitalas his legal defense has requested based on the judge’s order that authorized his temporary removal from the Apodaca Prison, where he remains in preventive detention for two criminal proceedings he is facing.

“The University Hospital it is a tertiary care hospital that has practically all the specialties and subspecialties that a patient may require,” Marroquín explained.