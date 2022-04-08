Nuevo León.- The defense of the former governor of the state of Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, requested the state Judicial Power defer virtual hearing against the exmandatario for the state of health that he presents at the moment.

It was on March 15 of this year when the authorities of the state of Nuevo León apprehended Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, “El Bronco”, who was transferred to the state prison of Apodaca.

During the hearing by virtual means that took place today, Friday, Rodríguez Calderón’s lawyers asked the control judge of the Apodaca prison to defer the act due to the health condition of the former head of the State Executive of Nuevo León.

According to sources close to the case referred to by Millenniumin the virtual hearing that took place during this day, the representative of the Ombudsman for the Elderly is present, who pointed out that the former governor, the former director of Metrorrey, Manuel Gonzalezand the former director of the State Transport Agency, George LongoriaThey are older adults.

However, the cited source pointed out that the hearing in Apodaca against Jaime Rodríguez is being expanded due to the state of health presented by the Bronco, although he did not give more details on the matter.

Before the hearing began, the general practitioner arrived at the Apodaca penitentiary center in order to monitor the state of health of Rodríguez Calderón, who presented complications in the lumbar and intestines.

The Specialized Prosecutor for the Fight against Corruption seeks to put Jaime Rodríguez and three of his former collaborators in jail for the crime of abuse of authority for the illegal appropriation of the ecovia.

In the last days of last March, the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia Sepulvedaannounced that they will take criminal action against former heads of state secretariats who held the position during the previous administration.

“I am missing the Secretary General of the Government (Manuel González), and the Secretary for Mobility (Sustainable Development, Manuel Vital), and the Secretary for Health (Manuel De la O), and the Secretary for Education (María de los Ángeles Errisurriz),” he said. the state governor.