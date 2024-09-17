The second week of confrontation between The Revolt and The Anthill begins with the triumph of David Broncano. La 1 obtains a 19.5% of share and an average of 2,591,000 viewers, making it the most watched show of the day, compared to the 17% average audience share and an average of 2,215,000 viewers of the veteran Antena 3 programme, according to the Barlovento Comunicación report based on data collected by Kantar Media.

While both contents are broadcast at the same time, the advantage of the public channel over the private channel is even greater: 20.3% and 2,728,000 million average viewers for Broncano compared to 15.9% average share and 2,132,000 million for Pablo Motos.

The arrival of Broncano to La 1 and the good performance of The Anthill have again boosted traditional television consumption this Monday, after the great rise experienced last week. It has grown by 0.4% compared to seven days ago, with 27.1 million people connecting to this screen at some point during the day, according to the consultancy Dos30. 58.3% of the population connected to a channel at some point.

The Revolt He takes advantage of the current events of the programme to make humour out of it. If in the first broadcasts he made fun of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Motos, in the most recent ones he does so with the supposed rivalry between guests from his space with that of Antena 3. Faced with the fear of being left without an interviewee at the last minute, the presenter of the public channel explained in the broadcast this Monday, his team had decided to propose several people to participate in the broadcast that night. When everyone accepted his offer, The Revolt decided to include all of them in the script, Broncano explained.

Thus, actresses Irene Escolar and Elisabet Casanovas, two of the stars of the upcoming TVE series, came as guests to La 1 The lawyershe youtuber DJ MaRiiO, five players from the Alcobendas rugby team and even the singer Sandra Carrasco.

Meanwhile, Pablo Motos was interviewing in The Anthill to the singer Edurne, who has achieved her first number one on the sales charts and is Atresmedia’s new signing as a jury member The voice kids.

After the broadcast of both programs, both networks dominated prime time. La 1 maintained its leadership with MasterChef Celebritywhich in its second broadcast of the season obtained a 14.4% audience share. The Antena 3 series Siblings was left with a 13.1 of share.

The first week of confrontation between the nighttime offerings of the three main networks ended with two victories for La 1 and two for Antena 3, in addition to the cancellation of Babylon Show by Carlos Latre on Telecinco due to its poor data obtained, around 3% of share.

With its initial broadcasts, The Revolt It has become the most watched program on the RTVE Play platform, a position that until now was occupied by the daily series The promise, Barlovento Comunicación points out. As regards its delayed broadcasts, David Broncano’s programme achieves an average of 290,000 extra viewers in the first days of on-demand broadcasting, compared to the average of 87,000 extra viewers. The Anthill.