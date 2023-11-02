Thursday, November 2, 2023, 17:41



If La Resistencia is characterized by something, it is the humor and laughter it provokes in viewers. This program, which has featured well-known national and international faces, offers somewhat different interviews, which makes viewers choose it. Furthermore, another of the recurring themes that usually appears during the recordings is the Murcia Region. There are many mentions that both David Broncano and the rest of the team have made to the Community throughout the seven seasons it has had.

Last Monday, Feid was the guest who stopped by the set of the program presented by Broncano. The Colombian singer, who is back in Spain several months after his European tour with which he also visited Murcia last July, has taken the opportunity to promote the launch of his latest album ‘Mor, do not fear the darkness’, which is available since last September 29 and includes one of the songs most anticipated by fans, ‘Ferxxo 30’.

Well, in these cases it is very common for the guest to bring a gift to the program and the Feid was no different. The Colombian gave Broncano and a piece of homemade cake with a somewhat questionable appearance, since the artist confesses that he is entering the world of pastries, and the iconic ‘Ferxxo’ glasses.

However, on this occasion Broncano also gave the singer a present. As a gift, the presenter chose a green cap, an accessory that combines two of the features that most represent Feid. The Colombian is always dressed in a cap and some green clothing that has already become his hallmark in such a way that his fans go to his concerts dressed in something of this color.

But it’s not about anyone. If we think of a green cap that is iconic in the world of fashion, it is logical that the Caja Rural Central cap comes to mind, that classic advertising product that has provided shade for thousands of people for years, and that we have seen in beach baskets and excursions in the 80s and 90s.

«We have obtained a cap from the Caja Rural, of which there are very few. We had to buy it at Wallapop because they didn’t have any,” Broncano joked. Furthermore, to give this accessory an even more special touch, they have also added “all the signs of our country” and among them, in the front area of ​​the cap, they have sewn the coat of arms of the Region of Murcia. While on the sides the tennis player Rafa Nadal and the brand new winner of the Ballon d’Or, Aitana Bonmatí, are also present.

In the tweet with which La Resistencia’s a concert, right? No? This cap is for weddings. Now we just have to wait and see if Feid decides to give one of his next ‘shows’ with this cap with a nod to the Region of Murcia.